EASY ENOUGH:





Insurers in the Buckeye State have agreed to sell Obamacare policies in 19 of the 20 counties that had no options for 2018, the state Department of Insurance said Monday.





Roughly 11,000 Ohio residents in these counties currently purchase coverage on the exchange, but were at risk of being left stranded after Anthem and Paramount Health Care said they would not return next year.





Buckeye Health Plan, CareSource, Medical Mutual of Ohio, Molina Health Care of Ohio and Paramount Health Care have each agreed to enter several of the counties so consumers there will have at least one choice next year. State regulators are working to bring coverage to Paulding County as well, the department said.





"The exchange markets are proving to be more resilient than many would have expected," said Cynthia Cox, an associate director at the Kaiser Family Foundation. "Premium subsidies protect consumers from paying higher prices and may also make it possible for insurers to stay in counties that are otherwise unattractive."