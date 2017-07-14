July 14, 2017
DONALD WHO?:
Trump Plans to Certify that Iran Is in Compliance With Nuclear Deal (STEPHEN F. HAYES, MICHAEL WARREN, 7/13/17, Weekly Standard)
President Donald Trump plans to recertify Iranian compliance with the Iran nuclear deal before the congressionally mandated deadline to do so on Monday, according to four sources with knowledge of his thinking on the issue. The decision, which continues to provide Iran sanctions relief for their alleged fulfillment of the terms of the deal, comes after an intense internal debate about the pros and cons of recertification and just days after leading hawks on Capitol Hill urged the president to refuse certification.As a candidate, Trump vowed repeatedly to "tear up" the Iran nuclear deal. In a speech before AIPAC in March 2016, Trump said: "My number one priority is to dismantle the disastrous deal with Iran." Aides describe his support for recertification as grudging and caution that he could change his mind before the deadline next week.Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has been the leading advocate for recertifying the deal, as the Trump administration already did once back in April. Tillerson believes that because the deal was front loaded with benefits for Iran, leaving it now would reduce the ability of the international community to seek compliance at a time when Iran is already reaping rewards for simply signing the deal. Secretary of Defense James Mattis backs Tillerson on recertification, while Steve Bannon has argued for abandoning the agreement.
