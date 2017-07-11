July 11, 2017
DONALD WHO?:
Mike Pence scrambles to distance himself from the Donald Trump Jr. revelations (The Week, 7/11/17)
Vice President Mike Pence reacted to news that Donald Trump Jr. met knowingly with a Kremlin source for information about Hillary Clinton by distancing himself as much as possible. "The vice president is working every day to advance the president's agenda," the statement from the vice president's press secretary began. "He was not aware of the meeting. He is also not focused on stories about the campaign -- especially those pertaining to the time before he joined the campaign."
Another good day for Nikki 2020.
