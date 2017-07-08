DONALD WHO?:

The tweet baffled White House aides on the trip. "I have no idea what he's talking about," one messaged The Daily Beast. Officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not cleared to discuss the bizarre tweet.





According to those present, the only world leader at the summit who was actively bringing up Podesta and "the DNC server" was the U.S. president.





"Trump himself brought it up" randomly in person while talking to staff, a senior official on the trip told The Daily Beast. Puzzled advisers nodded politely or ignored him...