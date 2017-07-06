DONALD WHO?:

In a hard-hitting speech at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council after Pyongyang's successful launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), US Ambassador Nikki Haley on Wednesday said that "the world has become a more dangerous place" and China has a key role in promoting peace.





China is responsible for 90 percent of trade with North Korea and Haley warned that Beijing risks its massive trade with the US if its business dealings with Pyongyang violate UN sanctions.





She said the US does nott seek conflict - "in fact, we seek to avoid it."





But she said the launch of an ICBM "is a clear and sharp military escalation" and the US is prepared to use its "considerable military forces" to defend itself and its allies "if we must".