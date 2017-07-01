July 1, 2017
DONALD WHO?:
Tillerson argued with a second White House aide (JOSH DAWSEY and ELIANA JOHNSON 06/30/2017, pOLITICO)
Miller pushed Tillerson and the State Department to be tougher on immigration and make changes to the programs they control, according to four people familiar with the conversation in the West Wing. John Kelly, the head of the Department of Homeland Security, was also present. [...]Tillerson made it "quite clear" to Miller that he wanted autonomy over his department, one of these people said.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 1, 2017 1:02 PM