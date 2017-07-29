July 29, 2017
DONALD WHO?:
How Donald Trump's "All Vinegar, No Honey" Approach To Health Care Reform Ended Up Backfiring (LACHLAN MARKAY. ASAWIN SUEBSAENG, SAM STEIN, 07.29.17, Daily Beast)
And their voters aren't Trump supporters.The president's treatment of Murkowski was a microcosm of a blunt, ultimately doomed legislative strategy on health care. Trump, congressional aides and administration officials say, was quick to threaten Republicans who defected or looked like potential defections, while offering little to flip no votes or boost those who stayed in line.The White House was "all vinegar and no honey, and that only works if you're feared," a senior administration official conceded to The Daily Beast. "Obviously [Senate GOP defectors] fear their voters more than Trump."
https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/trump-is-the-weakest-gop-front-runner-in-the-modern-era/
