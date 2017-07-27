July 27, 2017
DONALD WHO?:
Chairman of Joint Chiefs Wants Direct Orders, Not Tweets, Before Starting Transgender Ban (Adam K. Raymond, 7/27/17, New York)
"There will be no modifications to the current policy until the President's direction has been received by the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary has issued implementation guidance," General Joseph Dunford wrote in a memo to the chiefs of the military's services. Then, in what sounds like a repudiation of the new policy, he wrote, "In the meantime, we will continue to treat all of our personnel with respect."
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 27, 2017 2:13 PM