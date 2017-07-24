July 24, 2017
DONALD WHO?:
U.S. Agency Promoting Trade With Iran Despite Trump Opposition (Adam Kredo, July 24, 2017, Free Beacon)
A July report released by USDA praises the Obama administration's efforts to open trade with Iran following the landmark nuclear agreement that dropped major sanctions on the Islamic Republic. The report contradicts White House policy on Iran, which has taken an increasingly hardline against increased relations with Iran under President Donald Trump.
