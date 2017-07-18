July 18, 2017
DONALD WHO?:
Trade advocates relieved at Trump's moderate turn on NAFTA (Jonathan Swan, 7/17/17, Axios)
Trade advocates in Washington who Donald Trump would've mocked as "globalists" on the campaign trail are breathing sighs of relief at his far more conventional turn on NAFTA. [...]This document is a far cry from a couple of months ago when Trump was on the verge of withdrawing from NAFTA. (He had to be talked off a cliff by moderates in his administration, with Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue famously convincing Trump by showing him a map of the "Trump country" states that would be hit hardest by the decision.)
McConnell Abandons Obamacare Repeal and Replace Effort (Joe Williams, July 18, 2017, Roll Call)
The success of his presidency--though the failure of his administration--is dependent on such abandonment of everything he ran on."Regretfully, it is now apparent that the effort to repeal and immediately replace the failure of Obamacare will not be successful," the Kentucky Republican said.
