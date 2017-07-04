July 4, 2017
DONALD VS. AMERICA:
41 states are refusing to comply with Trump's voter data request (The Week, 7/04/17)
Three more states -- Delaware, Louisiana, and Maryland -- on Monday announced they will not comply with President Trump's request for an exhaustive set of voter data via the new Election Integrity Commission to investigate Trump's belief that pervasive voter fraud cost him the popular vote in 2016. By CNN's count, this brings the total number of states refusing full compliance to 41 (plus the District of Columbia).
