DO US A FAVOR IN RETURN, FIRE PREET:

Natalia Veselnitskaya, the Russian lawyer who met with Donald Trump Jr. last year to discuss possible compromising material on the Democrats, has been widely depicted as a one-issue activist consumed with getting Congress to repeal sanctions against Russian businessmen. [...]





The [Katsyv] family's trust in Ms. Veselnitskaya was rewarded in May, when she helped Denis P. Katsyv, Pyotr's son, fight the money laundering claims in New York brought by the Manhattan federal prosecutor at the time, Preet Bharara. Mr. Bharara tangled with Ms. Veselnitskaya several times and protested at one point that she had been charging the government for a $995-a-night room at the Plaza Hotel.





The case was settled two months after Mr. Bharara was dismissed by President Trump. [...]





It was Ms. Veselnitskaya's desire to get the United States to reverse the Magnitsky Act that prompted her to seek a meeting with the Trump campaign, she said Saturday in written responses to questions from The New York Times. On Tuesday, her office withdrew the promise of an interview.