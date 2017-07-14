July 14, 2017
DID STEELE GET ANYTHING WRONG?:
Details in Donald Trump Jr.'s emails align with parts of the explosive Trump-Russia dossier (JIM EDWARDS, Jul 12th 2017, Business Insider)
The astonishing emails posted on Twitter by Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday display parallels with the controversial unverified leaked document from a former British spy that BuzzFeed published back in January.
Steele's document also says that the Russian government has collated a file of information on Hillary Clinton:
And Steele's document then goes on to say that the Kremlin had been feeding documents about Clinton to Trump's camp:
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/3259984-Trump-Intelligence-Allegations.html
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 14, 2017 10:57 AM