DERBY DAYS:





Filmed at Wrigley Field in Los Angeles (the original home of the Angels, not to be confused with the Cubs' Wrigley), the syndicated series pitted two of the top sluggers from the era each week in head-to-head competition. Nine of the 19 participants would go on to the Baseball Hall of Fame: Mantle, Mays, Hank Aaron, Ernie Banks, Harmon Killebrew, Frank Robinson, Al Kaline, Eddie Mathews and Duke Snider.



