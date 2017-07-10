July 10, 2017
DERBY DAYS:
Blast from the past: 1960 'Home Run Derby' show set precedent for modern event (Arthur Weinstein, 7/10/17, Sporting News)
Filmed at Wrigley Field in Los Angeles (the original home of the Angels, not to be confused with the Cubs' Wrigley), the syndicated series pitted two of the top sluggers from the era each week in head-to-head competition. Nine of the 19 participants would go on to the Baseball Hall of Fame: Mantle, Mays, Hank Aaron, Ernie Banks, Harmon Killebrew, Frank Robinson, Al Kaline, Eddie Mathews and Duke Snider.As for that Mays-Mantle matchup ... well, we won't spoil the ending for you. That episode and others from this vintage series can be found on YouTube.
