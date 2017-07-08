C'MON, HE'S ISOLATED FROM AMERICA TOO:

The growing international isolation of the United States under President Trump was starkly apparent Friday as the leaders of major world economies mounted a nearly united opposition front against Washington on issues ranging from climate to free trade.





At a gathering of the Group of 20 world economic powers -- normally a venue for drab displays of international comity -- there were tough clashes with the United States and even talk of a possible transatlantic trade war.





The tensions were a measure of Trump's sharp break with previous U.S. policies. They were also a warning signal of Washington's diminished clout, as the leaders of the other nations who gathered in Hamburg mulled whether to fix their signatures to statements that would exclude Trump or to find some sort of compromise. Two European officials said they were leaning toward a united front against Washington.