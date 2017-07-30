July 30, 2017
CALI WHO?
With Islamic State gone, barbers are busy in Mosul (Omar Sattar, July 27, 2017, Al Monitor)
Barbershops are sprouting once again -- albeit carefully because of the possible threat of remaining IS cells. Returning to a somewhat normal life in Mosul, which was liberated July 10 from the clutches of IS, is a difficult process. Thousands of displaced people are returning to their homes amid large-scale devastation and the stifling fear and culture of prohibition that IS left behind.Today, the young people of Mosul seek to rid themselves of long beards, get proper haircuts and shake the weight of IS off their shoulders.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 30, 2017 12:39 PM
« IN FAIRNESS, WOODY IS WOODY WITHOUT HUMOR AND SUN-YI IS A STEPCHILD: | Main | AND NO ONE ASSOCIATES DONALD WITH THE GOP: »