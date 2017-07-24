July 24, 2017
BY THEIR DEFENSE OF SEXUAL ASSAULT SHALL YE KNOW THEM:
Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows takes a seat at the top table (Al Weaver | Jul 24, 2017, Washington Examiner)
After the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape was leaked to the press, setting off scandalized and electorally dangerous discussion about Trump's treatment of women, Republicans of many stripes, especially those facing tough re-election battles, abandoned Trump. But Meadows and his wife stayed on board, literally and figuratively. Debbie Meadows boarded a "Women for Trump" bus with 10 other wives of congressmen, and defended the candidate. Trump and the White House have not forgotten this, and are unlikely ever to do so."We will always remember how tenacious and loyal Mark and Debbie Meadows were, especially after Oct. 7. They're definitely members of what we call the 'Oct. 8th coalition,'" said Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, in an interview.
