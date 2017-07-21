BUT, IT'S FOR THE CHILDREN!:

The Russian lawyer who met Donald Trump Jr. after his father won the Republican nomination for the 2016 U.S. presidential election counted Russia's FSB security service among her clients for years, Russian court documents seen by Reuters show.





The documents show that the lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, successfully represented the FSB's interests in a legal wrangle over ownership of an upscale property in northwest Moscow between 2005 and 2013.





The FSB, successor to the Soviet-era KGB service, was headed by Vladimir Putin before he became Russian president.