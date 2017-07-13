July 13, 2017
BEDLAM (self-reference alert):
Federal Report Criticizes Harsh Treatment Of Lewisburg Prisoners (Joseph Shapiro, 7/13/17, NPR)
A new federal report harshly criticizes the way the Bureau of Prisons treats inmates with mental illness, singling out treatment at the prison at Lewisburg, Pa.The report by the Department of Justice's Office of the Inspector General says BOP violates its own policies by keeping prisoners with mental illness in solitary confinement for too long and with too little treatment.At Lewisburg, the report finds many of the harsh practices that were outlined in an investigation last year by NPR and, The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization focused on criminal justice.
The Grandfather Judd was intolerant of poor prison conditions on the bench. At one point he sentenced a guy to Lewisburg but was concerned because he didn't know personally what conditions were like. So on his next break he took the Grandmother and went to visit. At one point she and the warden realized the judge wasn't with them on their tour anymore and when they found him he was quizzing the guy he'd incarcerated about how he liked it....
