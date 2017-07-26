BADGELESS:





"It pivoted to essentially a typical Trump rally. And it was not a campaign-rally audience. It was an audience of young boys and young men, who've come from around the country to celebrate Scouting," said Robert Birkby, a former Eagle Scout who authored three editions of the Boy Scout Handbook. "He did not share in the event. He shared of himself."





By Tuesday, Trump's speech had prompted a backlash from many current and former Scouts and their families, who say it was not only inappropriate but also undermines efforts to diversify and modernize the century-old organization.





On social media and in interviews, many said they thought national leaders should have cut short or condemned the speech, which included strong language -- "Who the hell wants to speak about politics when I'm in front of the Boy Scouts?" -- and a reference to cocktail parties attended by "the hottest people in New York."