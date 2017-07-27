July 27, 2017
AUTHORITARIANS VS DEMOCRATS:
Al-Jazeera rejects Netanyahu's call for closure of Jerusalem office (TIMES OF ISRAEL, July 27, 2017)
Netanyahu had said he would look for ways to shutter Al Jazeera in Israel, accusing the network of inciting violence."I have appealed to law enforcement agencies several times to close the Al Jazeera office in Jerusalem," Netanyahu wrote on Facebook on Wednesday night. "If this is not possible because of legal interpretation, I am going to seek to have the necessary legislation adopted to expel Al Jazeera from Israel."
