AS DO AMERICAN VOTERS:





President Donald Trump is hoping Europe will give him a second chance.

This week, he heads to Poland at the invitation of its president and to participate in a regional infrastructure summit and to Hamburg, Germany, for the G-20 summit. The trip offers the chance for redemption after a catastrophic visit to Brussels in June that left the NATO alliance hanging by a thread because of his refusal to endorse Article 5, NATO's mutual defense clause.





The reality is that Donald was handed such a strong economy that he can save his presidency pretty easily by just reversing everything he ran on and governing as a Republican, as his 6 immediate predecessors did.



