July 5, 2017
AS DO AMERICAN VOTERS:
Trump Wants a Do-Over in Europe : But the president's upcoming trip offers ample opportunity for fresh trouble. (THOMAS WRIGHT, July 04, 2017, Politico)
President Donald Trump is hoping Europe will give him a second chance.This week, he heads to Poland at the invitation of its president and to participate in a regional infrastructure summit and to Hamburg, Germany, for the G-20 summit. The trip offers the chance for redemption after a catastrophic visit to Brussels in June that left the NATO alliance hanging by a thread because of his refusal to endorse Article 5, NATO's mutual defense clause.
The reality is that Donald was handed such a strong economy that he can save his presidency pretty easily by just reversing everything he ran on and governing as a Republican, as his 6 immediate predecessors did.
