July 12, 2017
APPEARANCE?:
State Department spent more than $15,000 for rooms at new Trump hotel in Vancouver (Amy Brittain July 12, 2017, Washington Post)
The State Department spent more than $15,000 to book 19 rooms at the new Trump hotel in Vancouver when members of President Trump's family headlined the grand opening of the tower in late February. [...]Last week, the outgoing head of the Office of Government Ethics, Walter M. Shaub Jr., told CBS News that he believes there is "an appearance that the businesses are profiting from his occupying the presidency."
