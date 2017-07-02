APARTHEID IS NOT AN ANGLOSPHERIC VALUE:

[W]hat do you think of when you think of Israel? If you're like most Americans, you picture walls of concrete enclosing an austere and strict country. The men wear black hats, the women long skirts. Everyone looks pretty serious.





That's what Brand Israel Group, a group of former advertising professionals who set out to sell Israel to Americans, found in a series of focus groups beginning in 2005. The group has since commissioned two surveys of the American public -- in 2010 and 2016 -- and didn't like what it found.





According to the surveys, Israel has pretty broad backing among American citizens, but is losing support among a range of growing demographics. As pro-Israel advocates tout "shared values" between the United States and Israel, fewer and fewer Americans actually think they believe the same things as Israelis.





"Shared values are the bedrock of our relationship, and young Americans do not believe Israel shares our values," said Fern Oppenheim, one of the group's co-founders.