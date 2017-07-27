July 27, 2017
...AND SKINNIER...:
State health care waivers violate Senate budget rules (David Nather, 7/27/17, Axios)
The Senate parliamentarian has ruled that another big piece of the GOP health care bill violates Senate budget rules, Senate Budget Committee Democrats announced this afternoon. Republicans want to expand the Affordable Care Act's "Section 1332 waivers" to allow states to opt out of more ACA rules, including the "essential health benefit" requirements.
