AND NO ONE ASSOCIATES DONALD WITH THE GOP:

Democrats deserve credit in uniting their party to block GOP attempts at rolling back Obamacare. They managed to outline a vague list of economic priorities in hopes of convincing voters they're not just obsessed with President Trump. But even after six months of shambolic Republican governance, Democrats are still viewed as an unacceptable alternative to many persuadable voters in middle America.





Those were the sobering findings of a Democratic survey commissioned by the party-backed House Majority PAC, which Politico and McClatchy first reported. The poll surveyed working-class white voters in pivotal districts that Democrats are targeting in the midterms. Despite the Trump turmoil in Washington, Republicans held a 10-point lead on the generic ballot (43-33 percent) among these blue-collar voters. Democrats hold a whopping 61 percent disapproval rating among these voters, with only 32 percent approving. Even Trump's job-approval rating is a respectable 52 percent with the demographic in these swing districts.





Democrats maintain that with robust economic messaging, they can move those numbers in their favor. But the results show how difficult that task will be. By a stunning 35-point margin, blue-collar white voters believe that Republicans will be better at improving the economy and creating jobs than Democrats. Under Trump, the economy has been growing--even in the disadvantaged parts of the country. Between promising job creation and Trump's own paeans to blue-collar work, it's hard to see the GOP numbers changing significantly.





The more uncomfortable reality is that these blue-collar voters' resistance to the Democrats is on cultural grounds, not economic ones--a finding that studies of Obama-Trump voters have repeatedly shown. Democrats are facing a double-whammy: They're still experiencing resistance among moderate voters in suburban swing districts over tax-and-spend economic policies. Meanwhile, small-town voters are having a tough time voting for their candidates because of a growing cultural disconnect.