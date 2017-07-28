...AND CHEAPER...:

The ultimate energy saver, cool your roof and home during those hot summer days without having to touch your air conditioning. As more people move to city environments and urban heat islands continue to be exacerbated, scientists were in search for a zero-energy way to cool infrastructure.





Research published in the journal Science now points to a material that can do exactly that. The metamaterial film can both reflect nearly all incoming solar energy back into the atmosphere and shed heat through infrared thermal radiation. In other words, it both reflects energy and wicks heat away from a house or building.