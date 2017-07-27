July 27, 2017
...AND CHEAPER...:
Hydro, wind and solar make inroads in California's electric grid (Rob Nikolewski, 7/25/17, LA Times)
Natural gas still accounted for the largest single share of in-state power generation but the amount deployed dropped 10 percent last year.The difference was largely replaced by electricity produced by large hydro facilities -- home to reservoirs that started to fill up at the end of 2016 as one of the wettest winters on record began -- and production from wind and solar, which each posted double-digit growth.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 27, 2017 7:15 AM