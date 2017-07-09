...AND CHEAPER...:

As the transportation sector represents 37% of California's emissions and 45% of Vermont's, advancing the uptake of zero-emissions vehicles - coupled with increased renewable energy deployment - is crucial to achieve the states' ambitious climate goals.





Other benefits of a cleaner transportation system include improved air quality and cost savings linked to reduced fuel imports, both of which are crucial for the two states: California tends to have a worse air quality than the national average, while 60% of Vermont's energy consumption is based on petroleum imports, mostly used for transportation. More specifically, Drive the Dream was designed to fill a policy gap in California and Vermont: the incentivization of workplace charging.





On a global scale, the 2 degrees Celsius scenario provided by the International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that 140 million electric vehicles will be needed on the roads by 2030 to keep global warming below the 2 degrees threshold.





According to the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), electric cars could save 125 million tons of CO2 per year by 2030 and up to 1.5 billion tons per year by 2050.





A total of 777,497 EVs were sold globally last year (a 41% increase on 2015), pushing the number of EVs on the roads past the symbolic threshold of two million. The surge has been attributed to falling costs - the price of lithium-ion batteries, which account for about 40% of an EVs cost, has fallen by approximately two thirds since 2010 - and an increasing number of supporting policies have also played a key role.