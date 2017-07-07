...AND CHEAPER...:





Commonwealth Fund researchers found the U.S. to be a substantial outlier when it comes to health spending. Health care consumed 17.1 percent of the nation's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2013, about 50 percent more than any other country. Despite being the only country in the study without universal health care coverage, government spending on health care in the U.S.--mainly for Medicare and Medicaid--was high as well, at $4,197 per person in 2013.





By comparison, the U.K., where all residents are covered by the National Health Service, spent $2,802 per person.