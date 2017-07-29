ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

The Russian government announced on Friday that it would seize U.S. diplomatic properties and kick out a large number of U.S. diplomats, effectively ending hopes for the fresh start with Moscow that President Donald Trump came into office promising to seek.





The action, in response to a sanctions bill passed by Congress, signaled a loss of patience by Russian President Vladimir Putin with the Trump administration's ability to change the bilateral relationship, as the legislation handcuffs Trump's power to lift the punitive measures taken by the United States in response to Russia's actions in Ukraine.