July 26, 2017
ALWAYS BET ON THE DEEP STATE:
Losing Jeff Sessions Means Losing Immigration Reform with Him : Firing the attorney general would be a death blow to the restrictionist cause. (Michael Brendan Dougherty, July 25, 2017, National Review)
On the long-overdue issue of immigration reform, Sessions was primed to provide leadership from within the executive branch. Any restrictionist bill was already going to be a tough legislative battle, given opposition from Republican elites, corporate America, and the media. Firing Sessions or forcing him to resign would tip the balance of power in the White House even farther away from conservatives towards the New York moderates, very likely killing any chance of immigration reform. And that, in turn, would deprive Trump's earliest and most vocal supporters of their rationale for supporting his presidency. The entire premise of the Trump campaign was that he was, in Steve Bannon's words, a "blunt instrument" who could be used to push through restrictionist immigration reform and other needed change. The support of Sessions was the social proof of this thesis.Instead, Trump is proving another theory correct: namely, that he is an incompetent and politically unreliable buffoon. He is not loyal to people who risk their reputations for him, and his promises are worthless. The wall isn't going to be built, and Mexico isn't going to pay for it.
A nice acknowledgment that core support for Donald is just driven by race and that was the only reason Beauregard was appointed.
In Trump's World, 'Very Weak' Sessions Twists in Wind (PETER BAKER, JEREMY W. PETERS and REBECCA R. RUIZ, JULY 25, 2017, NY Times)
"If an early supporter like this is thrown under the bus, then who is safe?" asked Mark Krikorian, executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies and a supporter of stricter immigration policies like those promoted by Mr. Sessions. "You can imagine what the other cabinet secretaries are thinking." [...]The loyalty Mr. Trump was looking for, aides said, was about protecting him now that he is in office. "The president wants his cabinet secretaries to have his back," said Anthony Scaramucci, the new White House communications director.Mr. Sessions, however, is more than just another employee who has fallen out of favor with a volatile boss. No cabinet member is more closely associated with the conservative nationalism that helped propel Mr. Trump to the White House. For conservatives skeptical of Mr. Trump, Mr. Sessions has been an insurance policy in an administration stacked with suspect New Yorkers, relatives and Wall Street bankers.Breitbart News, the conservative nationalist outlet once led by Mr. Bannon, reflected anger on the right. "Trump vs. Trump: Potus Endangers Immigration Agenda," its lead headline read on Tuesday. One article said the attack on the attorney general "only serves to highlight Trump's own hypocrisy" while another said Mr. Sessions's ouster "would be a devastating blow" to the nationalist-populist movement.The division was clear, too, on the Drudge Report, the conservative-leaning website whose double-barreled headline on Tuesday was "Sessions in Dog House; Republicans on Brink of Civil War."Frustration among conservatives has been building for some time. Weeks ago, Mr. Bannon brought Ann Coulter, the firebrand pundit, to see Mr. Trump, according to two people briefed on the visit. Ms. Coulter railed at the president that he needed to focus more on his core supporters.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 26, 2017 7:38 AM