July 8, 2017
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
In Times Like These, Be Grateful We Have a "Deep State" (David Atkins July 8, 2017, New York)
I'll be the first to admit that I've not generally been a fan of what is colloquially known as the "deep state." The ponderous bureaucracy of economic, intelligence and military professionals in the nation's capital tends to be averse to change and deeply committed to Washington Consensus policy, which essentially means enforcing a loose Pax Americana along market-oriented lines, often via coercive military and economic aggression on behalf of corporate interests.
Also known as Americanism.
