ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:





"From my understanding SACC disbanded because they realized the makeup and tactics of their group was at odds with their espoused principles," Swarthmore Conservative Society President Gilbert Guerra told Campus Reform. "Their main support base was middle-upper class white kids who enjoy jogging."





The farewell letter corroborates Guerra's understanding, asserting that "SACC's fundamental failure" was that "at its formation, it was made up of entirely white, with the exception of one person of color*, students," and to make matters worse, "not one of [the founding members] are from low-income and/or working class backgrounds."





Arguing that "low-income people of color should never be an afterthought in a group whose politics supposedly focus on their liberation," the author then went on to accuse SACC of having a "history of abuse, racism, and even classism that was never adequately addressed or recognized despite constantly being brought up as an issue."