July 10, 2017
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Behar Uses Homosexual Innuendo to Mock Trump-Putin Handshake on 'The View' (Paul Crookston, July 10, 2017, Free Beacon)
ABC's "The View" co-host Joy Behar described President Donald Trump's handshake with Russian President Vladimir Putin with a homosexual innuendo on Monday.Behar said that Trump's position made him "a bottom" because Putin's hand was over his. That term is used to describe the submissive role among gay men, which Behar and the audience appeared to enjoy.
PC is such a thin veneer.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 10, 2017 4:14 PM