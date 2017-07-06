July 6, 2017

ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

New York Times Falls for Parody North Korea Twitter Account (Alex Griswold, July 5, 2017, Free Beacon)

The piece has since been updated with a correction. "Because of an editing error, an earlier version of this article attributed incorrectly a Twitter statement to the North Korean government," it read.

"The North Korean government did not belittle a joint American-South Korean military exercise as 'demonstrating near total ignorance of ballistic science,' that statement was from the DPRK News Service, a parody Twitter account," the Times admitted.

How does a parody differ from North Korea?  It's like parodying Donald.

