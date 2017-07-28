July 28, 2017
ABOVE AVERAGE IS OVER:
Face it, AI is better at data-analysis than humans (Tristan Greene, 7/28/17, Next Web)
It's time we stopped pretending that we're computers and let the machines do their jobs. Anodot, a real-time analytics company, is using advanced machine-learning algorithms to overcome the limitations that humans bring to data analysis.AI can chew up all your data and spit out more answers than you've got questions for, and the e-commerce businesses that don't integrate machine-learning into data analysis will lose money. [...]Data analysis isn't a popular water-cooler topic anywhere, presumably even at companies that specialize in it. Rebecca Herson, Vice President of Marketing for Anodot, explains the need for AI in the field:There's just so much data being generated, there's no way for a human to go through it all. Sometimes, when we run proof-of-concept for businesses we're introducing Anodot to, they discern things they never knew where happening. Obviously businesses know if servers go down, but if you have a funnel leaking in a few different places it can be difficult to find all the problems.The concern isn't just lost sales; there's also product-supply disruption and customer satisfaction to worry about. In numerous case studies Anodot found an estimated 80 percent of the anomalies its machine-learning software uncovered were negative factors, as opposed to positive opportunities. These companies were losing money because they weren't aware of specific problems.We've seen data-analysis software before, but Anodot's use of machine-learning is an entirely different application. Anodot is using unsupervised AI, which accesses deep-learning, to autonomously find new ways to categorize and understand data.
