ABOVE AVERAGE IS OVER:

It's time we stopped pretending that we're computers and let the machines do their jobs. Anodot, a real-time analytics company, is using advanced machine-learning algorithms to overcome the limitations that humans bring to data analysis.





AI can chew up all your data and spit out more answers than you've got questions for, and the e-commerce businesses that don't integrate machine-learning into data analysis will lose money. [...]





Data analysis isn't a popular water-cooler topic anywhere, presumably even at companies that specialize in it. Rebecca Herson, Vice President of Marketing for Anodot, explains the need for AI in the field:





There's just so much data being generated, there's no way for a human to go through it all. Sometimes, when we run proof-of-concept for businesses we're introducing Anodot to, they discern things they never knew where happening. Obviously businesses know if servers go down, but if you have a funnel leaking in a few different places it can be difficult to find all the problems.





The concern isn't just lost sales; there's also product-supply disruption and customer satisfaction to worry about. In numerous case studies Anodot found an estimated 80 percent of the anomalies its machine-learning software uncovered were negative factors, as opposed to positive opportunities. These companies were losing money because they weren't aware of specific problems.





We've seen data-analysis software before, but Anodot's use of machine-learning is an entirely different application. Anodot is using unsupervised AI, which accesses deep-learning, to autonomously find new ways to categorize and understand data.