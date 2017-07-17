July 17, 2017
ABOVE AVERAGE IS OVER:
Paralegal robot reviews patent documents (STEPHEN RYNKIEWICZ, 7/17/17, ABA Journal)
New software helps patent lawyers draft applications that are more likely to pass muster with the U.S. Patent and Trademark office, as well as respond to official letters from examiners.TurboPatent Corp. on June 28 launched artificial-intelligence products that compare patent claims with past applications to make predictions about patent eligibility.
White collar jobs are easily machined out. The trades are hard.
