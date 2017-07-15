July 15, 2017

INGREDIENTS





1 cup natural, unsalted creamy peanut butter





½ cup pure maple syrup





2 cups gluten free rolled oats





INSTRUCTIONS





Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or wax paper. Set aside.





In a medium, microwave-safe bowl (large enough to add oats later), add peanut butter and maple syrup. Whisk together until well mixed.





Heat in 20-second increments in the microwave until warm and fragrant, and the mixture begins to dry out (about 4-7 rounds). Whisk in between heating increments. *Stovetop instructions in Notes.





Add oats to the peanut butter mixture. Stir and fold until thoroughly combined.





Using a 2-tablespoon cookie scoop**, scoop and drop balls of cookie dough onto the prepared baking sheet, evenly spaced apart. Using a fork, flatten cookies to desired thickness.



