YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:

The first all-electric cars bought by the City of Pittsburgh should roll into town within weeks, an early step toward dropping all gasoline- and diesel-fueled vehicles from the city fleet.





Two electric Ford Focuses will join the pool as early as July -- and two electric Chevrolet Bolts by late autumn -- as the city starts to phase out its fossil-fuel-powered vehicles by 2030, said Slim Forsythe, a fixed-assets manager. The push falls under Mayor Bill Peduto's goals to address climate change, including all-renewable electricity use for city operations.