YOU HAVE TO CHOOSE BETWEEN DEMOCRACY AND A RACIAL STATE:

When Mya Guarnieri Jaradat arrived in Israel 10 years ago from the United States, she was supposed to have come on a one-year trip to complete her master's thesis. Like so many others, she prolonged her stay. But what made her expatriation in the Jewish state unique were the motivations behind it.





There were two issues that caused her to prolong her initial educational and cultural sojourn: a love of Hebrew and commitment to learning it fluently, and the desire to work with the state's marginalized communities in south Tel Aviv.





Jaradat began her work primarily with migrant workers from southeast Asian countries such as Thailand or the Philippines, as well as African asylum seekers from countries including Eritrea and South Sudan. Her initial observation was that there was massive poverty among these communities. But Jaradat also began to witness how most of the people she spoke with also had few legal, civic or labor rights.





What started off as volunteer work soon transitioned into journalism, which led Jaradat on the path to eventually becoming an Israeli citizen.





"As soon as I took on Israeli citizenship, I felt a strong sense of responsibility for what the Jewish state was doing in my name," says Jaradat.





Jaradat has continued working as a journalist, covering Israel, the West Bank and Gaza in a wide host of publications around the globe, including The Nation, The New York Times, the Guardian, the BBC, the far-left Israeli blog +972, and Al Jazeera.





The outspoken Jewish-American reporter claims that Israel's policy on migrant workers and asylum seekers is shaped by what she calls a paradoxical double-sided contradiction "to maintain a particular demographic balance necessary for the state to be both 'Jewish and democratic.'"