YES, THE LIVING REALLY IS SO EASY...:

Republicans at the Statehouse are all about local control and property rights. But a selectman in Pittsburg says he was never consulted, or even alerted, when Hanover's nuisance bears recently pardoned by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu were shipped into town.





"It's frustrating," said Richard Judd, whose sentiment was echoed more bluntly by a lawmaker who represents the sparsely populated northern most part of the state.





"I don't appreciate the North Country being a dumping ground. We're not collecting rabid skunks in the North Country and dumping them in Newfields," said Democratic Sen. Jeff Woodburn, referencing Sununu's hometown.