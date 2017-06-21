YEAH, BUT THEY'RE WHITE...:

They planned to rob a jewelry store and use the money to stockpile guns, ammo and explosives. Then they would charge into churches and synagogues, slaughtering as many people as possible in the name of their religion.





The man in Kansas wanted to kill as many Jewish people as possible. So he drove to two Jewish centers, where he shot and killed three people, all of them Christians. He told the court that sentenced him to death that he had mistaken his victims for Jews.





"I wanted to kill Jews, not people," he told the court that sentenced him to death.





Across the country in Spokane, Washington, another man plotted to kill President Barack Obama. Prosecutors say he planned a "final solution," a battle that would ultimately be won by stealing nuclear material for dirty bombs or flying hijacked airplanes into buildings.





These men, and possibly thousands more like them across the United States, share a common religious ideology.





They're white supremacists who have turned to an ancient heathen religion known most commonly as Odinism. In at least six cases since 2001, professed racist Odinists have been convicted of plotting -- or pulling off -- domestic terrorism attacks, according to a review of terrorism cases by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting.





And across the Atlantic, the man who carried out the 2011 mass murders at a summer camp in Oslo, Norway, Anders Breivik, has attracted new attention after telling a court he long has identified as an Odinist.