WITCH HUNTS ARE A FUNCTION OF WITCHES:

For close to sixty years, Morton Sobell dined out on his reputation as one of the innocent "progressives," wrongly convicted, along with Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, of spying for the Soviet Union. After his 1969 release from Alcatraz prison, Sobell was feted by communist regimes in Cuba and canonized by fellow leftists as yet another victim of a wicked American justice system. All that changed last week.





Sobell, now 91, has finally admitted the truth. He really had been a Soviet spy - and so had Julius Rosenberg. As the New York Times - no right-wing tribune - put it in a recent report, the pair was part of "a conspiracy that delivered to the Soviets classified military and industrial information, and what the American government described as the secret to the atomic bomb." Sobell still maintains that the information he passed along to America's enemies wasn't especially significant, but he has at last abandoned the pretence, which he maintained for nearly half a century, that he was never a Soviet agent.