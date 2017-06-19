June 19, 2017
WITCH HUNTS ARE A FUNCTION OF WITCHES:
Rosenbergs: Still Guilty After All These Years (Kathy Shaidle, September 23, 2008, FrontPageMagazine.com)
For close to sixty years, Morton Sobell dined out on his reputation as one of the innocent "progressives," wrongly convicted, along with Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, of spying for the Soviet Union. After his 1969 release from Alcatraz prison, Sobell was feted by communist regimes in Cuba and canonized by fellow leftists as yet another victim of a wicked American justice system. All that changed last week.Sobell, now 91, has finally admitted the truth. He really had been a Soviet spy - and so had Julius Rosenberg. As the New York Times - no right-wing tribune - put it in a recent report, the pair was part of "a conspiracy that delivered to the Soviets classified military and industrial information, and what the American government described as the secret to the atomic bomb." Sobell still maintains that the information he passed along to America's enemies wasn't especially significant, but he has at last abandoned the pretence, which he maintained for nearly half a century, that he was never a Soviet agent.
Sobell's confession is not coincidental. It came just days before the National Archives released long-secret grand jury testimony in the world famous Rosenberg espionage case. Nevertheless, it has definitively shattered one of the enduring myths of the progressive Left. For generations of leftists, the innocence of the Rosenbergs was an article of faith. It bolstered their self-image as noble, if misunderstood idealists, forever doomed to persecution by a corrupt American system. Columbia University professor Eric Foner's claim that the Rosenberg's were singled out as part of "a determined effort to root out dissent" was a typical expression of the Left's revisionism. Sobell's admission has exposed it as self-serving nonsense. The Rosenbergs' were in fact guilty as charged.This much is apparent even to the Rosenbergs' staunchest supporters: their children. Until Sobell's confession, the Rosenbergs' sons, Robert and Michael Meeropol, had championed their parents' innocence. Even when declassified documents proved that Americans really had been spying for the Soviet Union, the Meeropols refused to acknowledge that their parents had been among them. As recently as two years ago, the Rosenbergs' granddaughter, Rachel Meeropol, insisted that they "weren't guilty of what they were convicted of." But even for the Meeropols, this defense is now indefensible. Michael Meeropol told the New York Times after Sobell's confession, "I don't have any reason to doubt Morty."
