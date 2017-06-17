WINNING THE WAR ON WAGES:

On average, the arrival of one new industrial robot in a local labor market coincides with an employment drop of 5.6 workers.





With America's workers already squeezed by forces ranging from international competition to offshoring to new information technologies, concern is growing about the impact of robots on jobs and wages.





In Robots and Jobs: Evidence from U.S. Labor Markets (NBER Working Paper No. 23285), Daron Acemoglu and Pascual Restrepo find that deployment of robots reduces employment and wages, but they caution that it is difficult to measure net labor market effects.