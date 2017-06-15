WHAT THEY DID FOR MAINE THEY CAN DO FOR YOU!:

In Maine, 6 percent of children, or about 14,000, lack health insurance. That's a 50 percent increase from 2010, when 4 percent had no coverage, according to the foundation's 2017 Kids Count Data Book.





Only one other state, North Dakota, saw increasing numbers of uninsured children between 2010 and 2015, the report found.





In the rest of the country, the expansion of Medicaid under Obamacare was largely responsible for fewer children lacking health insurance in 2015 than before the recession, according to the report. Maine did not expand the health insurance program for low-income residents, and instead tightened eligibility for Medicaid during the past five years under Gov. Paul LePage.