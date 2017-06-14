June 14, 2017
WHAT SHALL WE DO WITH THE SURPLUS:
Mattis Is Punting the Military Buildup to 2019 (Frederico Bartels, 6/14/17, Heritage)
Secretary of Defense James Mattis has news for Congress and for the nation: The military buildup will have to wait until next year.Mattis delivered that message in a back-to-back series of appearances before Congress, one of them taking place in a rare primetime hearing on Monday night.During both testimonies--which were delivered before the House and Senate Armed Services Committees, respectively--Mattis told the Congress that the military buildup promised by President Trump will have to wait until next year.
As when Bill Clinton took office post-Cold War, Donald's post-WoT presidency will see defense spending cut in half as a percentage of GDP.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 14, 2017 3:37 PM