WHAT SHALL WE DO WITH THE SURPLUS:

Secretary of Defense James Mattis has news for Congress and for the nation: The military buildup will have to wait until next year.





Mattis delivered that message in a back-to-back series of appearances before Congress, one of them taking place in a rare primetime hearing on Monday night.





During both testimonies--which were delivered before the House and Senate Armed Services Committees, respectively--Mattis told the Congress that the military buildup promised by President Trump will have to wait until next year.