June 16, 2017
WHAT COULD GO WRONG?:
'Practice really makes perfect' in ax throwing : On International Ax Throwing Day, physicist Metin Tolan tells DW how best to launch the tool - and explains why the traditional way of hurling them is relatively weak. (Deutsche-welle, 6/15/17)
In clubs where beginners practice ax throwing and in competitions, the throwers aren't allowed to spin for safety reasons, even though that seems to be the best way to cover great distances. Competitive ax throwers raise the ax with both hands and launch it forward. What do you think of this technique?I totally understand that spinning is too risky. It's tough to know when to let go and having a stray ax fly around would simply be too dangerous.
