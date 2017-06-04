June 4, 2017
WHAT ASYMMETRY REALLY MEANS:
Within eight minutes suspects were dead: timeline of the London Bridge attack (The Guardian, 4 June 2017)
10.08pm - Police are called to reports of a van hitting pedestrians on London Bridge. Witness accounts emerge of a van driving into a crowd of people at about 50mph and several bodies on the street. [...]10.16pm - Armed officers arrive on the scene and shoot the three attackers dead outside the Wheatsheaf Pub.
'Incredibly brave' stabbed police officer fought off attackers armed with just a baton (Helena Horton, 4 JUNE 2017, The Telegraph)
Our destruction of ISIS is not limited to a random eight minute spurt.A British Transport Police officer, who has only been with the force for two years, has been praised for his remarkable bravery in the face of terror.The man, who remains unnamed, is recovering from his injuries in hospital after he was stabbed during the London Bridge terror attack as he confronted the attackers armed with only a baton.The officer was one of the first on the scene after he responded to calls for help from the public after a vehicle ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge.BTP chief constable Paul Crowther, who visited the officer in hospital where he is in a stable condition after suffering face, head and leg injuries, said he showed "enormous courage in the face of danger".
MORE:
New report finds ISIS' caliphate 'is on a path to collapse' (Pamela Engel, Apr. 22, 2017, Business Insider)
Iraqi special-operations forces arrest a person suspected of belonging to ISIS in western Mosul, Iraq, February 26, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-MarjaniA new report from the Rand Corporation found that the terrorist group ISIS has lost most of the territory it once controlled and that its self-declared "caliphate" is now "on a path to collapse."The report found that ISIS, also known as the Islamic State, "has lost substantial control of territory and people since 2014 in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Libya and Nigeria," putting it in danger of losing its state, which it calls a "caliphate," altogether.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 4, 2017 12:30 PM