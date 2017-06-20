June 20, 2017
WE ARE ALL NEOCONOMIST NOW:
Big Oil Steps Up Support for Carbon Tax (Timothy Puko, June 20, 2017, Fox Business)
Some of the world's largest oil companies and the country's biggest auto maker are joining a group pushing the U.S. government to tax carbon in an effort to slow climate change.General Motors Co., Exxon Mobil Corp. and BP PLC are among almost a dozen companies joining the Climate Leadership Council, a new organization that advocates replacing many environmental regulations with a simplified tax on businesses that release carbon into the atmosphere. The plan proposes directly paying out this money to all citizens to defray the likely costs from rising energy prices.A group of influential Republicans, including former secretaries of State George Shultz and James Baker, have spearheaded the group's efforts, which are at odds with many in their own party.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 20, 2017 5:25 AM