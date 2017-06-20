WE ARE ALL NEOCONOMIST NOW:

Some of the world's largest oil companies and the country's biggest auto maker are joining a group pushing the U.S. government to tax carbon in an effort to slow climate change.





General Motors Co., Exxon Mobil Corp. and BP PLC are among almost a dozen companies joining the Climate Leadership Council, a new organization that advocates replacing many environmental regulations with a simplified tax on businesses that release carbon into the atmosphere. The plan proposes directly paying out this money to all citizens to defray the likely costs from rising energy prices.





A group of influential Republicans, including former secretaries of State George Shultz and James Baker, have spearheaded the group's efforts, which are at odds with many in their own party.